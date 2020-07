U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — A U.S. Air Force Academy cadet is facing a court martial on controlled substance charges.

Cadet First Class Travis Amsbaugh is charged with five specifications of wrongful possession, use, and/or distribution of intoxicating substances, as well as 13 specifications of wrongful possession, use, and/or distribution of various controlled substances.

The court martial is set for Monday and Tuesday.