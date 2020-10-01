Air Force Academy cadet facing court martial on rape charges

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — An Air Force Academy cadet is facing a court martial on rape charges.

The Academy said the court martial for Cadet First Class Allan Brown will start Monday. Brown is charged with one specification of rape.

