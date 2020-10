U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — An Air Force Academy cadet was found guilty last week of assault consummated by battery, according to the Academy.

Cadet First Class Allan L. Brown was found not guilty of rape, but guilty of the lesser charge, according to the Academy. He was convicted by a court martial panel of eight officers on Thursday.

Brown was sentenced to a dismissal the next day, according to the Academy. A dismissal is a punitive discharge reserved for officers or cadets.