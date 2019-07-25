Air Force Academy cadet accused of distributing cocaine

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — An Article 32 hearing will be held Tuesday for an Air Force Academy cadet accused of using and distributing cocaine.

Cadet 2nd Class Harry Vaughn is charged with one specification of wrongful use of cocaine, and one specification of wrongful distribution of cocaine. He is also charged with two specifications of knowingly making false statements with intent to deceive an investigator.

An Article 32 hearing for Vaughn will be held Tuesday. An Article 32 hearing is similar to a civilian grand jury proceeding. It’s used to determine if probable cause exists to support the charges and specifications.