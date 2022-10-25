(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested a man on Aggravated Robbery charges after police say he was aggressively panhandling outside of a business, and when asked to leave, he threatened the employees and stole cash from the register before going on to rob another business.

PPD said the incident occurred just after 7:35 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. Officers responded to an armed robbery call at a business in the 1500 block of West 4th Street, near the intersection of W. 4th Street and Abriendo Avenue.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man had been aggressively panhandling from customers near the entrance of the store. When an employee asked the man to leave, the man walked back inside the business, approached the checkout counter, and told employees he had a weapon, before demanding money from the clerk.

The man took the cash drawer and ran from the store, heading east on W. 4th Street. Officers later located the cash drawer in that area.

PPD said only moments later, they received another call about an armed robbery at a business in the 600 block of North Grand Avenue. The description of the suspect in the second robbery matched the description of the man from the 4th Street robbery. In the second robbery, the suspect pulled open the cash drawer of the business and left with the money.

When officers received reports that the man was seen in the area of West 8th Street and Grand Avenue, they were able to locate him near Main Street.

The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Rapheon Bynum. He was booked into the Pueblo County Judicial Center on a charge of Aggravated Robbery.