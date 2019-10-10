Affidavit reveals more about fatal shooting behind Water Works Car Wash

COLORADO SPRINGS — The affidavit for the arrest of John Stokes, the man accused of killing Nicholas Anderson, south of downtown Colorado Springs was released Wednesday.

John Stokes, 56, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 31-year-old Nicholas Anderson. Anderson was found dead in the alley behind Water Works Car Wash on South Nevada Avenue, Monday.

>> Read the full affidavit.

THE SCENE

According to the affidavit, around 3:40 P.M. officers were dispatched to Water Works Car Wash at 525 South Nevada Avenue about a shooting.

Fatal shooting Monday afternoon near Water Works Car Wash at 525 South Nevada Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Anderson in the Water Works parking lot with several gunshot wounds; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

WITNESS INTERVIEW

Detectives talked to a Water Works employee who witnessed the shooting.

He told detectives he was working outside when he saw a red SUV pull into the lot and assisted them in paying for a car wash. Shortly after paying, the SUV began pulling forward; the witness then heard someone slam on their brakes and saw a black Audi near the red SUV.

The Water Works employee told detectives he saw Anderson get out of his black Audi and approach the driver’s side of the red SUV. According to the affidavit, the witness said Anderson began yelling and beating on the car windows.

Anderson was able to open the red SUV door, climbed inside and punched the driver, later identified as John Stokes, according to the witness.

The red SUV next to officers Monday afternoon.

In the affidavit it said the Water Works employee heard a gunshot; moments later, he saw Anderson get out of the red SUV. He saw the driver with a gun, but the witness was unsure if Anderson was shot the first time, but knew he was shot the second time when Anderson fell to the ground.

The witness told detectives he saw the driver of the red SUV walk over to where Anderson was lying on the ground and shot him 2-3 more times.

Stokes spoke with the witness asking him if he had seen what had happened, referencing Anderson beating his car windows. Stokes then left and returned moments later once officers arrived, according to the affidavit.

The witness then pointed out the driver of the red SUV who was identified as the suspect John Stokes to law enforcement. Stokes was then taken into custody.

CURRENT STATUS

Although the investigation is still underway, the affidavit states Stokes told detectives he had “unloaded” on Anderson and how he was “jury.” Stokes then said Anderson had crossed the line and paid the price.

CHARGES

John Stokes is charged with first-degree murder — a class one felony.