Affidavit: Husband’s arrest in wife and mother-in-law’s death

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is facing two counts of first-degree murder after two women he knew were killed, Thursday morning.

Court documents state that 28-year-old Timothy Ray Scott, Jr. of Colorado Springs was arrested on Monday for the murder of his wife and mother-in-law.

According to the arrest papers from the Colorado Springs Police Department, the two victims were 29-year-old Annjolynne “Ann” Scott and 59-year-old Tamara “Tammy” Dunn. Dunn is the mother of Scott.

The affidavit said Timothy Scott had been previously arrested for multiple domestic violence-related charges against Ann Scott, two outstanding arrest warrants for Domestic Violence Violation of Protection Order and Parole Violation.

Court documents state that Scott accessed the home from the living room window, shattering the glass and bending the metal beams to enter.

Police said they entered the home and came across Tamara Dunn lying on the stairs with several deep cuts on her face, head, neck, and arm. She was unable to move but conscious.

She told officers, “he killed my daughter,” referring to Ann Scott.

Dunn was taken to Penrose Main Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries, according to police. An autopsy by the El Paso County Coroner described her injuries along her neck to “cut through the tissue and exposed the spine and bone.”

According to the affidavit, officers found Timothy Scott upstairs. Police said Timothy told officers “she stabbed me,” while sitting up against the wall partially on top of Ann Scott with a bleeding injury to his neck.

Lying on the bedroom floor was a semi-automatic handgun, and a large knife with blood that was located next to Timothy, according to the arrest papers. It is still in question who the semi-automatic belongs to.

Timothy was also taken to Penrose Main Hospital for his injuries and when he was released he was taken to the El Paso County Jail.

During the investigation, detectives talked to neighbors, attained RING video and learned of past domestic violence between the Scott’s.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators identified over 100 separate bloodstain patterns throughout the home. A butcher block was found in the bedroom on the bed with two knives missing. Both knives were recovered on the floor of the bedroom covered in blood.

Two spent shell casings and multiple 9mm ammunition were found by Ann’s body in the bedroom. Two additional live rounds of ammunition were found near where Dunn was lying injured.

After the initial autopsy of Ann, the El Paso County Coroner found Scott had gunshot wounds to her hands and face. Determining the cause of death to be from gunshot wounds, according to the affidavit.

Timothy’s first court appearance is Monday, March 23 at 2 P.M.

Resources for victims of domestic violence

National Domestic Violence Hotline: Call the hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org for free help 24 hours a day.

Violence Free Colorado: Visit violencefreecolorado.org to find resources by county in Colorado. The website also has other resources, including information on how to help a loved one who is being abused.

TESSA of Colorado Springs: Call the 24-Hour Safe Line at 719-633-3819, or visit tessacs.org.

YWCA of Pueblo: Call the 24-hour crisis hotline at 719-545-8195, or visit ywcapueblo.com