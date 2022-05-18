COLORADO SPRINGS — FOX21 has acquired the arrest affidavit for 32-year-old Osemeke Uwadibie, the suspect in an incident involving a homicide, officer assault, stolen patrol vehicle, and a chase on I-25 that ended in a multi-vehicle crash.

According to the arrest affidavit, just before 10 p.m. on the night of May 13, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call for service at 233 East Arvada Street regarding an unknown black man, later identified as Uwadibie, threatening the reporting party with a knife.

CSPD Officer Brandon Lowe was the first to arrive on scene at Meadows Point Apartments on Arvada Street and was immediately confronted by Uwadibie, who tried to keep Officer Lowe from exiting his vehicle and assaulted the officer once he was outside his patrol car. Uwadibie then got into the patrol car and fled the scene, while Officer Lowe discharged his service weapon several times at the fleeing suspect.

Other responding officers eventually caught up to Uwadibie after the patrol car he had stolen was disabled due to a crash with multiple motorists on I-25. Uwadibie was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, but the investigation would reveal additional details about what lead up to this incident.

Officers responding to Meadows Point Apartments located the body of a man inside an apartment. A resident of that apartment unit, Janie McNally, said Uwadibie had broken out a living room window and entered the apartment, before going into a bedroom where a man she only knew as “Bam” was staying. McNally fled the unit to seek help. She was later shown a photo of Charles Gregg Slabaugh by a detective and she confirmed it was the man she knew to be “Bam.”

McNally contacted a neighbor, Mark Sadler, for help, who grabbed an axe and ran to a window of McNally’s apartment, where he witnessed Uwadibie inflicting grievous bodily injuries to “Bam.” Uwadibie then exited the apartment through another window he broke out, where Sadler confronted him, striking Uwadibie with the flat portion of the axe in self defense, because he said he didn’t want to kill Uwadibie.

At this time, Officer Lowe arrived on scene, where Uwadibie pinned the officer to his vehicle using the driver’s side door while striking the officer. Mark Sadler tried to help the officer, but in doing so, dropped his axe, which Uwadibie retrieved before fleeing in Officer Lowe’s patrol car.

Uwadibie has been charged with first degree murder, while the investigation into the assault on an officer and the crash on I-25 is ongoing. You can view the arrest affidavit in its entirety below.