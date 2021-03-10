Additional charges filed in connection to human remains found in San Luis Valley

ALAMOSA, Colo. — An Alamosa man has been arrested in connection with the investigation involving human remains located in the San Luis Valley and missing persons cases in late 2020, while Adre Baroz faces additional charges.

38-year-old Francisco Ramirez

On Monday, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Francisco Ramirez for three counts of Tampering with Deceased Human Remains and Accessory After The Fact, and one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence in connection with the homicides of 38-year-old Myron Robert Martinez of Del Norte, 20-year-old Selena Esquibel of Alamosa, and 24-year-old Xavier Zeven Garcia of Saguache.

The 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced that 26-year-old Adre Baroz, Sanford, faces additional charges of Murder in the First Degree and Tampering with Deceased Human Remains related to the murder of Xavier Zeven Garcia. Baroz has already been charged in the murders of Myron Martinez and Shayla Hammel and Selena Esquibel. Baroz continues to be held at the Alamosa County Detention Center without bond.

26-year-old Adre Baroz

The only official identifications made in the San Luis Valley human remains investigation include Martinez and Hammel.