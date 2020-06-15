A shot fired call leads to Pueblo man arrested for assault

PUEBLO, Colo. — Police were called to a shots fired call Sunday night after a fight broke out in a neighborhood off Wheatridge Drive.

Officers were first called around 9:38 p.m. for a fight in progress but it quickly was upgraded to a shots fired call.

Pueblo Police determined that there was a physical fight between neighbors originally involving two

women. 39-year-old, Annette Reyes was identified as the one assaulting another woman. When

the victim’s husband attempted to break up the fight Reyes’s boyfriend, 36-year-old, Ruben Vigil

fought with the husband. During this altercation, Vigil struck the husband in the head with a

handgun and then fired a shot toward him.

Vigil and Reyes quickly ran to their home, according to police. Officers on the scene made numerous attempts to communicate with Vigil and Reyes unsuccessfully.

The Tactical Services Group (SWAT) and Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene to assist. A search warrant and arrest warrant were issued.



A tactical plan was initiated where Vigil and Reyes finally surrendered without resistance and were

taken into custody. Results from the search warrant yielded 3 guns.

Vigil was arrested on charges of 2nd-degree assault and felony menacing. Reyes has charges of

misdemeanor assault referred to the 10th Judicial District Attorney.