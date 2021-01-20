A half-pound of methamphetamines seized in Cañon City

CANON CITY, Colo. – Officers with the Cañon City Police Department received a tip over the weekend that 36-year-old Quinton Sanders was dealing heroin at a location in Fremont County.

Officers notified the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday since this fell in their jurisdiction. The tip also advised Quinton was driving a white BMW.

Officers located the BMW on Highway 50 in Cañon City and initiated a traffic stop. When officers approached the car, officers saw a handgun in the car. Police said the driver, Sanders, and a woman passenger were detained while Cañon City Police Department K-9 Boot and his handler performed a sniff of the car. Boot indicated the presence of narcotics.

Officers found 234.3 grams (approximately one-half pound) of methamphetamines, 21.9 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and a semi-automatic handgun with a rifle adaptor and two fully loaded 28 round magazines.

Quinton Sanders, Courtesy of Cañon City Police

Sanders was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic offenses. The passenger was released without charges.

Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.