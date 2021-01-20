A half-pound of methamphetamines seized in Cañon City

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

CANON CITY, Colo. – Officers with the Cañon City Police Department received a tip over the weekend that 36-year-old Quinton Sanders was dealing heroin at a location in Fremont County.

Officers notified the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday since this fell in their jurisdiction. The tip also advised Quinton was driving a white BMW.

Officers located the BMW on Highway 50 in Cañon City and initiated a traffic stop. When officers approached the car, officers saw a handgun in the car. Police said the driver, Sanders, and a woman passenger were detained while Cañon City Police Department K-9 Boot and his handler performed a sniff of the car. Boot indicated the presence of narcotics.

Officers found 234.3 grams (approximately one-half pound) of methamphetamines, 21.9 grams of heroin, drug paraphernalia, and a semi-automatic handgun with a rifle adaptor and two fully loaded 28 round magazines.

Quinton Sanders, Courtesy of Cañon City Police

Sanders was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, possession of drug paraphernalia, and traffic offenses. The passenger was released without charges.

Deputies with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local