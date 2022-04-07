COLORADO SPRINGS — Several people have been arrested after police say they stole several thousand dollars’ worth of property at a local public storage unit.

Beginning in mid-March, the Sand Creek Investigations Division began investigating a storage unit burglary that occurred at the Public Storage located at 2790 Janitell Road. During the burglary, police say three people broke into a storage unit and stole several thousand dollars’ worth of the victim’s property to include several guns.

Detectives were able to identify the burglars as Gregory Donally, 32, Kayla Reilly, 29, and Jesus Perez, 31.

Donally and Reilly arrested

On April 5, 2022, Detective Felice of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Fugitive Task Force located Donally and Reilly at a house in the 2700 block Fredericksburg Drive. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) SWAT team also responded to help arrest Donally and Reilly based on the weapons that were stolen from the storage unit.

Donally and Reilly were taken into custody without incident and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center. According to police, when officers and deputies searched the house, they found property that directly linked Donally and Reilly to the burglary at 2790 Janitell Road.

Perez arrested

Detectives also learned that Jesus Perez was staying at a hotel in Pueblo. With the help of CSPD’s Armed Violent Offender Unit (AVOU) and members from the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), Perez was taken into custody around midnight without incident.

Sand Creek Detectives responded to the hotel and recovered more evidence that police say directly linked Perez to the storage unit burglary. Perez was booked into the Pueblo County jail.

Suspects’ combined bonds total $70,000

Donally is being held on a $50,000 bond for the charges of 2nd Burglary involving a firearm a Class 3 Felony, Theft of over $12,000, a Class 5 Felony, Criminal Mischief, and Petty Offense.

At the time of Donally’s arrest, police say he was out on a $28,000 bond for three separate criminal cases that include Identity Theft, False Information to a Pawnbroker, 2nd Burglary, and Criminal Mischief.

According to authorities, Donally also has an extensive criminal history involving property crime stemming back to 2003.

Reilly is being held on a $10,000 bond for the charges of 2nd Burglary involving a firearm a Class 3 Felony, Theft of over $12,000, a Class 5 Felony, Criminal Mischief, and Petty Offense.

Perez is being held on a $10,000 bond for the charges of 2nd Burglary involving a firearm a Class 3 Felony, Theft of over $12,000, a Class 5 Felony, Criminal Mischief, and Petty Offense. At the time of Perez’s arrest, he was on probation.

Approximately $9,000 of property was recovered and returned to multiple victims.