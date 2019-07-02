88 suspected child sex predators arrested in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A total of 88 people accused of sex crimes against children were arrested during a two-month operation in Colorado this spring, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said 23 of the 88 suspects were arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The statewide operation ran during the months of April and May. It targeted suspects who:

produce, distribute, receive, and possess child pornography

engage in online enticement of children for sexual purposes

engage in the sex trafficking of children

travel across state lines or to foreign countries and sexually abuse children

The sting, known as Operation Broken Heart, was led by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which is led by the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The Department of Justice said nearly 1,700 suspected online child sex offenders were arrested nationwide during the two-month operation.