83-year-old man arrested in Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police arrested an older man Wednesday for a shooting that happened earlier this week.

Police say it happened Monday night around 10 p.m. at a home on Colorado Avenue, west of I-25. On East Orman Avenue and about a half-mile east of Pueblo Community College.

When officers arrived, they found a woman victim inside the home, she’d been shot in the neck.

The woman was conscious and able to speak with officers. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

John Anderson, 83, has been taken into custody.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, after investigating, the victim and Anderson were in an argument before the shooting. Anderson was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center and charged with 1st Degree Assault.

The victim remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.