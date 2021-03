COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man entered the 7 Eleven store on 2802 E. Fountain Blvd. and threatened the clerk with a gun and demanded cash from the cash register, according to police.

The robbery happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the clerk was able to get away and lock himself in a back room. The suspect robbed a customer who walked into the store, according to police.

The suspect ran away with an unknown amount of cash. Officers checked the area but were unable to find the suspect.