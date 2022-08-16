EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has arrested a suspect in a homicide case out of Fountain.

According to EPSO, officers with the Fountain Police Department were dispatched to the 9000 block of Squirrel Creek Road on a reported overdose. When officers arrived, they found an adult woman dead.

The address was within the jurisdiction of EPSO, and FPD requested EPSO detectives on scene. Detectives conducted an investigation with the assistance of the Colorado Springs Metro Crime Lab, and the woman’s death was determined to be suspicious.

The El Paso County Coroner has identified the victim as 43 year-old Lisa Weidlich.

62-year-old Dennis Hase has been arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail on a charge of first degree murder. He is set to appear in court on August 26.