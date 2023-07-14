(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A business owner in Colorado Springs said a man took more than $5,000 worth of jewelry from one of their display cases on July 11, and they are now calling on the public for help.

Sandra Dillavou, a vendor of Bronx Girl Vintage, is all about selling Native American jewelry and second-hand treasures, and has been doing it for some time.

“I’ve been doing it for 20-something years, and just doing antiques and whatnot, and opened up a couple of antique shops and closed them… you know,” Dillavou said. “But this is my home now.”

Her home — Eclectic Co. and Eclectic OCC, where she has been selling her goods exclusively for around four years.

“I love it,” she said. “I love my customers. I love my girls and my guys and everybody that comes in here. They’re just wonderful to us.”

It was her passion that took a hit when she came into Eclectic Co. on Thursday, July 13, and said something didn’t feel quite right.

“I went right up to my showcase and I noticed that there was a lot of blank spots and big, massive pieces that obviously were not on the sales,” Dillavou said.

She said she pulled Eclectic Co. founder, Peri Bolts, aside and the two of them looked over the security cameras.

“It took us less than 30 minutes to find him,” Dillavou remembered.

Footage from Tuesday showed a man walking into the store around noon. In the footage, he looked around, spotted the camera, then flipped it around.

First clip of suspect walking into the store and flipping the camera around. Courtesy of Peri Bolts and Eclectic Co.

“It’s clear the individual that we were dealing with is very skilled,” Bolts said. “Only a few minutes from the time he came in, picked the lock and took all of this stuff and left.”

He ended up taking around $5,000 worth of Dillavou’s jewelry.

The suspect goes to the other side of the store and turns the second camera around. Courtesy of Peri Bolts and Eclectic Co.

“He stole from a single mother that this is her [livelihood],” she said.

Bolts said it was surprising that it happened, because her staff is used to dealing with shoplifting.

“We have really dialed-in procedures about how we… make sure everybody is greeted, make sure that we’ve got eyes on all parts of the shop,” she said.

Bolts said especially lately, they have been more cautious because she believes crime seems to be on the rise in downtown.

“We have a downtown business group chat that we all communicate on. And, any time any one of us is stolen from, we share those pictures,” Bolts said. “To be honest, it’s kind of alarming how many messages and photos we’re sharing.”

She said, in instances like these, she is grateful for the small-business community.

“We all look out for one another, but it is really sad how often we have to do that because of the amount of theft.”

After the incident, Dillavou said she is thankful for the community as a whole who stepped in to try to find the suspect almost immediately after she announced it had happened.

“Three hundred people on my Instagram that just say, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry, Sandra.’ I just felt so overwhelmed with love and care. And these warriors like, ‘We’re going to get him for you. We don’t need cops. We’re going to get him for you, Sandra.'”

Dillavou said she reported the incident on Thursday and she is working closely with detectives.

Colorado Springs Police told FOX21 it is too early to comment on the investigation.