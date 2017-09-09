5 suspects in custody for murder of 2 young girls near Telluride

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities say five suspects are now in custody in connection with the double homicide of two children found Friday morning near Telluride.

The two girls were found on a farm located south of Norwood, about 35 miles west of Telluride.

Murder investigation underway in the double homicide of two children near Norwood (35 miles west of Telluride). https://t.co/4QwBSMPMYG pic.twitter.com/FjEeOavgFb — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) September 9, 2017

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of possibly two dead children on a property. At the scene, deputies discovered the bodies of two girls around 5 to 10-years-old.

Authorities say the girls are believed to have been dead for at least two weeks.

Four suspects — 23-year-old Frederick A. Blair from Norwood; 37-year-old Madani Ceus from Haiti; 53-year-old Ika Eden from Jamaica; and 50-year-old Nathan Yah from Haiti — have all been charged with Felony Child Abuse causing death.

The fifth suspect, Nashika Bramble, turned herself in Saturday, according to the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office.