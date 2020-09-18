5 charged for allegedly barricading officers inside Aurora police station

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Five people have been charged with multiple crimes for allegedly barricading officers inside an Aurora police station during a demonstration in July.

According to the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, the night of July 3, about 600 protesters surrounded the Aurora Police Department District One station at 13347 E. Montview Boulevard. Organizers described the event as an “occupation,” the DA’s office said.

They blocked off streets around the police station with vehicles and items from a nearby construction site, the DA’s office said.

“They prevented 18 officers inside from leaving the building by barricading entrances and securing doors with wires, ropes, boards, picnic tables and sandbags. Some members of the group carried handguns and rifles and wore military or tactical clothing,” the DA’s office said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon.

The leaders of the group were demanding two Aurora officers be fired and that no one would be allowed in or out of the building until their demands were met, according to the DA’s office.

“The officers were imprisoned inside the building for seven hours until they were dispersed by APD’s Emergency Response Team at about 3 a.m. on July 4,” the DA’s office said.

Lillian Rose House, 25, is charged with attempt to commit first-degree kidnapping, attempt to influence a public servant, engaging in a riot, obstructing government operations and two counts of inciting a riot.

Joel Prentice Northam, 32, is charged with attempt to commit first-degree kidnapping, inciting a riot, inciting a riot by giving commands, engaging in a riot and obstructing government operations.

Whitney Hanna Lucero, 23, is charged with the same crimes as Northam.

Trey Anthony Quinn, 33, is charged with inciting a riot, inciting a riot by giving commands, engaging in a riot, false imprisonment and obstructing government operations.

Terrance Terrell Roberts, 44, is charged with inciting a riot, engaging in a riot and obstructing government operations.

“We support the First Amendment right of people to protest peacefully in our community but there is a difference between a peaceful protests and a riot. When individuals cross the line and break the law, they will be prosecuted,” said 17th Judicial District Attorney Dave Young in a statement.

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, House, Northam and Roberts also face charges related to demonstrations that occurred in Aurora on June 27, July 12 and July 25.