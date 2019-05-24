42 people arrested, 80,000 marijuana plants seized in multi-county investigation

Investigators have arrested 42 people and seized more than 80,000 marijuana plants in connection with a yearslong investigation into black market marijuana in Colorado, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver.

The investigation began in the summer of 2016. Investigators started making arrests on Wednesday. As of Friday morning, they had arrested 42 people, including 16 who are charged with federal crimes.

Investigators searched dozens of homes, as well as eight businesses, in connection with the investigation. They executed a total of 255 search warrants across eight Front Range counties. Three of the warrants were executed in El Paso County.

Investigators found more than 80,000 marijuana plants, 4,500 pounds of finished marijuana product, and $2.1 million in cash.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the seized marijuana “was destined for the black market.”