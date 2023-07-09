(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said Metro RPM detectives were contacted about a suspect that had returned to the old Union Printers Home building Friday, July 7. This was just a day after two other suspects were arrested for stealing copper from the building.

On Thursday, July 6 three suspects were seen carrying copper wire and tubbing out of the building after a maintenance worker reported seeing several people inside stripping the cables. A man and a woman were arrested, and a third suspect had was not able to be captured.

Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, detectives were called after a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Darrell Oliver Jr., had returned to the building from the previous day and was cutting more copper pipes and wiring, according to CSPD.

Officers followed the Oliver into the building and say they could hear power tools cutting through metal pipes. Oliver was taken into custody without incident.