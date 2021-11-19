3rd person arrested in death of 81-year-old Lakewood man

AKEWOOD, Colo. — A third person has been arrested in connection with the suspected murder of 81-year-old Gail Wilson.

On Thursday evening, Lakewood Police arrested 21-year-old Jay Sean Griffith. He is being held on suspicion of accessory to first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased body.

Jay Sean Griffith

According to arrest documents, Griffith was living in the basement of Gail Wilson’s home as a roommate to Gail’s daughter, Savannah Wilson, and her boyfriend, Ricardo Perez, who are both in custody in connection with the disappearance and death.

Savannah Wilson and her boyfriend, Ricardo Perez

What happened to Gail Wilson?

In an interview with police, “Jay said he owed Ricardo everything and he would be homeless without Ricardo.”

According to the affidavit, “Jay said he was in the living room when Gail tripped and fell to the ground in the upstairs hallway. Jay then saw Ricardo go up to Gail and ‘finish him off.’ Jay explained he heard Ricardo beat Gail and said he did it with his fists.”

Griffith told police he retreated to his basement bedroom for about 20 minutes before going upstairs where “he then found Gail was deceased.”

He described to police how Ricardo instructed him to get plastic from the garage and cut it.

“He then took the plastic to Ricardo in the bedroom and they both laid the plastic out. They then both placed Gail’s body on the plastic and wrapped it up,” the affidavit said.

Where is Gail Wilson’s body?

Last week, LPD released photos to the public showing trash bags, a piece of rolled-up carpet and a laundry hamper in the back of Gail Wilson’s truck. According to the affidavit, Jay claimed responsibility for placing those items in the truck.

It goes on to say, “Jay then helped Ricardo take Gail out to the truck in the plastic and they placed him in the bed of the truck. They then put the rest of the items in the back of the truck on top of Gail.”

Griffith told police he was in the passenger seat of Gail’s red pickup truck while Perez drove the body and items into downtown Denver and Cherry Creek.

“Jay said after they dumped Gail’s body, they drove to the area of Colfax and Federal where they left the truck,” the affidavit said.

Griffith’s interview with police occurred on Nov. 11. He was arrested one week later on Nov. 18.

Gail Wilson’s body has still not been located. Anyone with information or video evidence that may help police in the investigation is asked to call Lakewood Police’s tip line at 303-763-6800.