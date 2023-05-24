(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 38-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, May 24 in Colorado Springs for allegedly trying to lure a child for sex.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit began an undercover investigation into people who lure and exploit minors using the internet in late April.

One of the online undercover accounts, portraying a 14-year-old girl, was contacted by an unknown suspect, and the chat continued for about a month, CSPD said.

On Wednesday, 38-year-old Garry Henderson was arrested after he showed up to meet the undercover for sex. CSPD said Henderson was charged with Internet Luring of a Child and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

The ICAC Task Force is comprised of detectives from CSPD, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations, and a Special Agent with the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division.