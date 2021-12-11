3 people shot during house party in Colorado Springs; deputies asking for information

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has opened an investigation after several people were shot during a party early Saturday morning.

According to EPSO, at approximately 12:04 a.m., EPSO’s communications center received multiple calls from people who heard approximately five gunshots come from a house party in the 2100 block of Wild Turkey Drive, located in unincorporated El Paso County.

The Patrol Division, along with detectives from the Investigations Division, found three people from the party with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Deputies and detectives remained in the 2100 block of Wild Turkey Drive to gather witness statements, video, and information.

At this time, EPSO does not have suspect information to release. It is currently asking the community for any information that may help the office solve this crime.

If you have any information, contact EPSO’s Investigations Tip line at 719-520-6666 or email them at tips@elpasoco.com.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community.

This is an active investigation and information will be released by the Public Information Office as the investigation allows.