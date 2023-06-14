(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the man killed in a shooting on the north side of Pueblo on Sunday, June 11.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers originally responded to the 1100 block of Francisco Street, west of Mineral Palace Park, around 6:35 p.m. on Sunday on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man dead on the scene.

On Wednesday, June 14, the coroner announced on Twitter that the victim had been identified as 28-year-old Michael Anthony Sandoval. The coroner said he died of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was being investigated as a homicide.

PPD said on Sunday that this is the ninth homicide investigation in Pueblo in 2023.

The investigation into Sandoval’s is ongoing. PPD asked anyone with information on this incident to contact the department at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Jose Medina at (719) 320-6006. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.