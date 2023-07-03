(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A 25-year-old has been identified as the victim of a shooting on Pueblo’s west side on Wednesday, June 28.

Officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded around 8:19 p.m. Wednesday to the 1600 Block of Lambert Avenue, near West 17th Street, on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, PPD said they found a man lying dead on the ground. The man appeared to have been shot, PPD said.

The Pueblo County Coroner identified the victim on Monday, July 3 as 25-year-old Marcus Colunga-Gaona of Pueblo. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

PPD said at the time, Colunga-Gaona’s death was the 12th homicide in the City of Pueblo in 2023. The investigation is ongoing.