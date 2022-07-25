LAMAR, Colo. — More information is being released about a shooting in Lamar over the weekend that left three dead and one injured.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) sent out a press release on Monday detailing updates to the investigation. According to the release, police believe a 24-year-old man shot three people living in the Lamar Apartments on Mullen Street just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 23.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

Four people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, including the suspect. A 50-year-old man and 58-year-old woman were shot and pronounced dead on scene. A third victim, an 18-year-old woman, was shot and transported to the Denver metro area for medical treatment and remains in critical condition.

The suspect’s vehicle was spotted by Granada Police a short time later, and the suspect led multiple law enforcement agencies on a chase. The suspect eventually stopped the car in a field near Holly, Colorado, and after leaving the vehicle, used a handgun to take his own life.

According to the CBI, the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation at this time. It’s believed the suspect and the victims knew one another, but specifics about their relationship have yet to be determined.