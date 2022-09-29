(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 24-year-old man is under arrest after he was found in a stolen car, and had hundreds of fentanyl tablets in his possession.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), detectives with the Motor Vehicle Theft unit and the Colorado State Patrol received information that a stolen Lincoln MKS was in the area of Galley Road and North Academy Boulevard.

Detectives responded to the area, later finding the stolen car and stopping it in the 1600 block of North Circle Drive, just north of Circle Drive and Palmer Park Boulevard. The occupant of the car, 24-year-old Emmitt Sobiniak, tried to run away but detectives were able to capture him.

Sobiniak was arrested and charged with Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft. He was also found to be in possession of 270 fentanyl tablets, all of which were packaged for sale.

Sobiniak was also wanted on five additional felony warrants for various violent crimes. He is due in court on Oct. 6.