(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 22-year-old man was arrested for First Degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment for allegedly shooting a woman twice in the leg on Jan. 1.

On Jan. 3, Justo Villa was identified as the person responsible for the shooting that occurred in the 3900 block of East Bijou Street, near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and East Platte Avenue, on Jan. 1.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers originally responded around 11:00 p.m. to that location on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman with two gunshot wounds to her leg.

While officers rendered aid to the woman, other responding officers found footprints in the snow leading to an apartment complex.

Officers with CSPD’s K9 unit followed the footprints to an apartment, contacted those in the apartment, and obtained permission to search the apartment. CSPD said several people were detained and one of the detainees was arrested for an outstanding warrant. During the search, officers found a handgun.

CSPD said Villa was already being held at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on unrelated charges at the time of his arrest in this incident. He is facing new charges of First Degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment.