21-year-old man sentenced to six years for vehicular homicide for Briargate-area crash

Eric Sartuche-Dean was charged with vehicular homicide in the Briargate-area crashed that killed David Hundley on June 3, 2020.

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs man who was charged with vehicular homicide in August of 2020 was sentenced on Monday.

21-year-old Eric Sartuche-Dean was sentenced to six years in prison followed by mandatory 3-year parole for vehicular homicide in the Briargate-area crashed that killed David Hundley on June 3, 2020. This sentence will run concurrently for assault in 3rd degree (this is a different case entirely) for 24 months.

“This was not an accident,” Judge Linda Billings Vela said. “This was a crash.”

“No matter what I say there’s nothing I can do to provide comfort to their loss,” Sartuche-Dean cried. “I didn’t intend for any of this to happen. My speeding was a lack of judgment. I am truly sorry for what I’ve done. I understand that my actions have consequences and I understand that. I’m sorry this happened.”

CSPD’s Major Crash Team found Sartuche-Dean had been driving at “a very high rate of speed” eastbound on Briargate Parkway at the time of the crash when his car struck the car driven by Hundley. Hundley was turning left, from westbound Briargate Parkway, onto southbound Explorer Drive.

Hundley was a decorated Air Force Vet. He served his country for more than 21-years. Hundley was on his way to the Briargate Post Office and never returned home, according to family.

“He never forgot a birthday, anniversary, significant holiday in almost 41 years of marriage,” Victim’s widow Danita Hundley said. “He had a dry sense of humor and could keep a straight face, which initially many people could not tell if he was joking. David taught his children to give back to their community, respect others and respect what they were lucky enough to own.”

Hundley’s wife ended by saying it’s about accountability and justice.

“Mr. Sartuche – Dean has taken more than just a life,” Danita Hundley said. “He has destroyed our dreams of a future together.”