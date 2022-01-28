19-year-old suspect connected to violent robberies in Colorado Springs, Fountain, and Monument

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a suspect in connection to multiple armed robberies across Colorado Springs, Fountain, and Monument.

The robberies included:

• 12/11/2021 Holiday Inn Express, 3431 Cinema Point

• 12/22/2021 Homewood Suites, 9130 Explorer Drive

• 12/22/2021 Circle K, 5553 Austin Bluffs Parkway

• 01/03/2022 Hilton Garden Inn, 2035 Aerotech Drive

• 01/06/2022 Holiday Inn Express, 1815 Aeroplaza Drive

• 01/06/2022 Holiday Inn Express, 4435 Venetucci Boulevard (Fountain)

• 01/06/2022 Spring Hill Suites, 1570 Newport Road

• 01/13/2022 Embassy Suites, 7290 Commerce Drive

• 01/13/2022 Kum N Go, 17970 Knollwood Drive (Monument)

• 01/13/2022 Fairfield Inn, 15275 Struthers Road (Monument)

• 01/13/2022 Double Tree Hotel, 1775 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard

CSPD Robbery Detectives identified the suspect as Samuel Abel Cordova-Barre, 19.

He was arrested by the CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit in the 5700 Block of South Carefree Circle on Jan. 13, 2022. Cordova was charged with one count of Kidnapping, eight counts of Aggravated Robbery, and one count of attempted Aggravated Robbery.