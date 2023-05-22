(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a 19-year-old man who was killed in Pueblo on the evening of Tuesday, May 9.

Officers with the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded just after 10:15 p.m. on May 9 to the 1500 block of East 2nd Street, east of South Joplin Avenue, on a report of a person who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 19-year-old Daedriean Ortega-Brisco, who had died after suffering an apparent gunshot wound.

The Pueblo County Coroner released Ortega-Brisco’s identity on Twitter on May 22, and said his death is being investigated as a homicide.

PPD asked anyone with information on the shooting or Ortega-Brisco’s death to contact PPD at (719) 553-2502, or Detective Carly Verdugo at (719) 240-1341. You can also make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Ortega-Brisco’s death marks the seventh homicide in Pueblo in 2023.