19-year-old charged with attempted murder for Halloween shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Wednesday, detectives with the Pueblo Police Department arrested a 19-year-old for attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Halloween night.

On October 31, at approximately 11:52 p.m., officers received information about a man who had arrived at the Parkview Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers determined the shooting occurred in the 900 block of E. 11th Street. The victim suffered serious bodily injury from the gunshot wounds.

On November 18th, detectives arrested 19-year-old Raymond Bencomo for attempted first-degree murder. Bencomo was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.