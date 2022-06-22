CAÑON CITY, Colo. — A 19-year-old is under arrest for a shooting that occurred Wednesday at a mobile home park in Cañon City.

Just before 4 p.m. on June 22, officers with the Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) responded to the 2400 block of East Main Street on a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers and detectives determined that shots were fired at a male and female victim, who were uninjured and able to get away from the scene.

As a result of the investigation, 19-year-old Caleb Alexander of Cañon City was arrested on charges of attempted first degree assault, menacing, reckless endangerment, and illegal discharge of a weapon.

CCPD asks that any witnesses to the incident contact CCPD at (729)276-5600 or Crimestoppers at https://www.p3tips.com/drill.aspx