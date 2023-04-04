(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A 19-year-old who could’ve gotten off with a speeding ticket is now under arrest for Eluding and Careless Driving after the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said he sped away from deputies and crashed into a pole.

PCSO tweeted about the incident on Tuesday, April 4, and said a Sheriff’s Deputy was in the area of Highway 50 in Blende doing seatbelt enforcement when she clocked 19-year-old Malaki Reed driving his Volkswagen Jetta at 81 mph in a 50 mph zone.

PCSO said the deputy tried to pull Reed over, but he sped away from her eastbound on Highway 50, reaching speeds up to an estimated 100 mph.

PCSO said Reed crashed into a pole near Highway 50 in Baxter a short time later, before getting out of his car and running through nearby yards, where a Sheriff’s Lieutenant caught Reed and took him into custody.

Reed was not injured in the crash, PCSO said, and he was arrested on charges of Eluding, Careless Driving, and Speeding.