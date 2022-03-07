PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police have captured the man they believe is responsible for shooting at several people at a local tavern.

Just before one a.m. Saturday, March 5, police learned a fight had broken out on B Street near La Favorita, located at 119 W. B St. Police later learned shots had also been fired.

The shooter was later identified as Zachariah Roy Pino, 18.

According to police, Pino fired a handgun at a group of people in the street from several feet away. It did not appear anyone was struck by the gunfire as everyone ran from the scene after the shooting.

Pino is currently on probation for a 2nd Degree Assault case. He has a restraining order prohibiting alcoholic beverages and possessing weapons. Due to the lack of victims, Pino was arrested and charged with Reckless Endangerment, Restraining Order Violation, Prohibited Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Illegal Consumption of Alcohol.



Pueblo police would like to talk to the victims that were shot at by Pino. If you have any information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

