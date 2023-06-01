(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A 16-year-old gang member has been arrested in Pueblo for First Degree Attempted Murder after a shooting incident on Wednesday, May 31.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), just before 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the 400 block of Polk Street, in a neighborhood southwest of the Riverwalk, on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they met with several teen suspects in the area, and a gun believed to be used in the shooting was found along with additional evidence. PPD said all the suspects are affiliated with the Feed The Family and East Side Duke gangs.

PPD said a 16-year-old boy was arrested for Attempted First Degree Murder.

This is the sixth arrest for Attempted Murder involving the Feed The Family or East Side Duke gangs in the last two weeks. Of those six, five were teens. PPD said additional charges are pending in those investigations.

The investigation into this shooting is ongoing, and PPD asked anyone with information to contact PPD at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Brian Gonzalez at (719) 553-3251. To remain anonymous, you can also contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or submit a tip at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.