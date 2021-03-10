15-year-old robbery suspect shot, injured in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have released more details about a robbery that left a 15-year-old suspect injured in central Colorado Springs Monday.

The robbery happened around 6 p.m. Monday at the Family Dollar on Platte Avenue near Prarie Road. Police said one of the two suspects approached the clerk and demanded cash from the register, while the other tried to take a customer’s purse.

A struggle ensued, and the clerk produced a handgun, according to police. One of the suspects, a 15-year-old boy, was shot.

The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is now facing robbery charges.

The other suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Marshunn Anderson, left the scene. Police said he is wanted on a warrant for aggravated robbery.