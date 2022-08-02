PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Coroner has revealed the cause of death in the June killing of a 13-year-old girl in Pueblo West.

At about 10:45 a.m. on June 27, deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) responded to the 600 block of East Clarion Drive near West Highway 50 on a report of a person who was unresponsive. When they arrived, they found 13-year-old Hailey Perkins dead in the home.

On Tuesday, the Pueblo County Coroner announced on Twitter that Perkins’ cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.