13-year-old injured in Colorado Springs road rage shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputies are searching for a suspect after a 13-year-old girl was injured in a road rage shooting in southern Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Interstate 25 and South Academy Boulevard.

Deputies said a car carrying five people was southbound on I-25 when a white GMC Acadia began driving behind it aggressively. As both cars approached the South Academy exit, the Acadia pulled up alongside the victim’s car and threw a beverage can at it, hitting the rear driver’s side, according to deputies.

The victim then exited the interstate and stopped at the red light, according to deputies. The suspect SUV followed it and stopped as well. At some point, someone in the SUV pulled out a black handgun and fired three shots at the victim’s car, according to deputies.

One of the rounds went into the car’s rear compartment and through a seat, hitting a 13-year-old girl, according to deputies. The girl was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies are now looking for the person or people involved in the shooting.

The driver of the Acadia is described as a white man with short dark blonde hair, blue eyes, an athletic build, and a beard. He was seen in the Pueblo West area on Saturday, and seen driving up from Pueblo to Colorado Springs earlier Sunday, according to deputies.

Stock photo of a GMC Acadia similar to the one involved in a road rage shooting in southern Colorado Springs Sunday.

The suspect SUV is a white GMC Acadia with a temporary tag heavily taped to the rear. A stock photo of a similar SUV is available above.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call Detective Jennifer Arndt at 719-520-7199.