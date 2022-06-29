PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A suspicious death investigation that began on Monday is now being investigated as a homicide, and we now know the victim was a 13-year-old girl.

At about 10:45 a.m. on June 27, deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of East Clarion Drive on a report of a person who was unresponsive. When they arrived, they found the person deceased, and labeled the death suspicious.

On Wednesday, the Pueblo County Coroner announced on Twitter that 13-year-old Haley Perkins’ death is now being investigated as a homicide. She was killed inside her own home, according to the Coroner.