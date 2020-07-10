13-year-old arrested in connection with Fountain home invasion

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A 13-year-old has been arrested on multiple charges in connection with a home invasion and car theft in Fountain earlier this week, according to police.

Police said on Monday, two suspects crashed a car on Blossom Field Road in Fountain. The car had been reported stolen from Colorado Springs earlier in the evening, according to police.

After the crash, the two suspects broke into a home, held the residents at gunpoint, took their car keys, and stole their car, according to police.

Officers spotted the car a short time later and tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop. Officers called off the chase when “speeds became too dangerous,” according to police.

Officers identified one of the suspects as a 13-year-old boy from Security-Widefield. He was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, menacing, and first-degree burglary, according to police.

Police said their investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are anticipated.