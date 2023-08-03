(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A 13-year-old has been arrested in connection to a June 2023 murder in which a man who was pulled from a burning car was found to have suffered gunshot wounds.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers originally responded around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28 to the 500 block of East Mesa Avenue, northeast of I-25 and East Northern Avenue, to investigate a reported car fire.

When officers arrived, PPD said they found a man inside the car, and after he was pulled from the car, officers noted that he had suffered what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The man, later identified as 19-year-old Lazarus Vigil, was taken to the hospital but ultimately died of his injuries.

In an update, PPD said a 13-year-old boy had been arrested on July 27 on a warrant for First Degree Murder in connection to Vigil’s death, and he was booked into the Pueblo Youth Center.

The teen’s name has not been released.