(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says they arrested 12 people after complaints of camping and drug activity near Dorchester Park on Sunday, Nov. 12.

CSPD responded to a call at 1130 South Nevada Avenue just before 8 a.m. Officers detained 14 people on suspicion of camping and active fire. Officers gave two of the individuals verbal warnings for the first time offense.

The other 12 people were taken into custody on multiple Felony and Misdemeanor warrants, and some received additional charges. Officers cleared out 2 Felony Warrants. Douglas Spaulding had felony drug charges, and Christopher Lewis had a warrant out for a bank robbery in North Carolina.

35 Misdemeanor warrants were also cleared out in total according to CSPD.

One person was arrested for Felony Possession of a Scheduled II controlled substance, two were cited for Interference/Obstruction, one for Unlawful Possession of a Financial Transaction Device, four Fire Citations, and Two Camping Citations. CSPD also recovered 1.2 grams of Fentanyl along with Drug Paraphernalia.