COLORADO SPRINGS — 11 stolen vehicles, a trailer, several drugs, and two guns have been recovered, and two people have been arrested following an investigation in El Paso County.

April 1, the Metro Motor Vehicle Theft Unit arrested Randall Powell, 38, after police say he was caught driving a stolen Toyota Tacoma. Police also discovered he was carrying methamphetamine and a loaded handgun. Powell is a multiple-time previously convicted felon.

During their investigation, police also found seven recently-stolen vehicles and linked them to Powell and his girlfriend, who has not been identified. According to police, investigators also learned there were more stolen vehicles as well as a narcotics distribution process happening at a lot in the 500 block of Ford St. in El Paso County.

On April 7, investigators executed two search warrants associated with Ford Street. During that search, James Thompson, 49, was arrested. Thompson is an eight-time convicted felon in Colorado.

Police say he was in possession of two handguns, half a pound of methamphetamine, and numerous items associated with the distribution of illegal narcotics. Investigators seized a trailer and three additional stolen vehicles. The investigation is ongoing.

Both Powell and Thompson are in custody on numerous charges related to this investigation. Powell’s bonds total $52,000. He is expected to appear in court on April 14.

Thompson’s bonds total $50,000. He is expected to appear in court on April 8.