11 arrested in investigation at eastern Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Eleven people were arrested during a burglary and motor vehicle theft investigation at a Colorado Springs home Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police said around 2 p.m. Tuesday, they executed a search warrant at a home on Bush Creek Road, which is in the area of Powers Boulevard and Airport Road. When officers arrived, several people tried to run away and were apprehended, according to police. While clearing the home, officers found several people in the crawl space, trying to dig out through the foundation, according to police.

Police said they found a total of 21 people at the home. Seven of them had previous warrants, and four more were charged in connection with the investigation.

Police said they found six stolen cars and a large quantity of drugs at the home and in the area. They also found evidence that will help with an investigation into car thefts, home burglaries, and drug distribution in the Colorado Springs area, according to police.

The suspects’ names are not being released due to the ongoing investigation.