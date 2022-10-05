(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a homicide from November of 2021.

According to Crime Stoppers, on November 6, 2021, a suspect riding a black and yellow dirt bike fired shots into a car on Galley Road near the Citadel Mall, killing 32-year-old Jessica Maez and injuring her husband.

Courtesy: Pikes Peak Areas Crime Stoppers

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information or see a person or dirt bike matching this description, call 719-634-STOP (7867) or submit a tip at crimestop.net. Your information will be kept anonymous.

“This brazen act of violence by the suspect will not be tolerated,” said Colorado Springs Police Department Chief of Police Adrian Vasquez. “We ask the community for help. If you recognize this motorcycle or were a witness to this incident and have information, please help us. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers.”