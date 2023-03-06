(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who missed a court date for Sexual Assault on a Child.

EPSO sent a tweet on Monday, March 6 stating that 52-year-old Bobby Allen Stark is wanted for Sexual Assault on a Child by One in a Position of Trust-Pattern of Abuse. EPSO said he missed a court date for trial in October of 2022.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Stark is 5’8″ tall and weighs 190 lbs. EPSO asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call (719) 634-7865, or submit a tip to Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers online at CrimeStop.net.