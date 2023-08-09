(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — Two men were arrested and face additional drug charges after they were found trespassing and one of the men barricaded himself inside a home when law enforcement arrived.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), on July 21, deputies responded to a complaint of trespassing in the 1200 block of North Reynolds Avenue. When deputies arrived, they found 24-year-old Jesse Clinton Mcalhany and 39-year-old Matthew Steven Smith inside a home.

FCSO said deputies confirmed with the property owner that neither suspect had permission to be there, and Smith was arrested on Criminal Trespassing charges. Mcalhany barricaded himself in the home, and after a short standoff, he eventually surrendered.

Mcalhany was charged with Criminal Trespassing, Criminal Mischief, and Obstructing a Peace Officer.

Courtesy: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

FCSO said deputies recovered a backpack during the incident, and after a search warrant was executed on Aug. 6, over 100 grams of illegal drugs were recovered, including methamphetamine and fentanyl. Additional charges are pending following the search warrant.