(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is assisting with a wildland fire Sunday afternoon on April 2.

Courtesy of FOX21’s Weekend Anchor, Rachel Saurer

Crews are in the area of Newt Drive and HWY 24 assisting the Cimarron Hills Fire Department. CSFD said heavy fuels are involved.

The community is warned of heavy smoke in the area.